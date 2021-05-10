Newsmaker of the Week // Tim Fuller

Veteran Modified driver Tim Fuller has been digging in the dirt with DIRTcar Modifieds for as long as anyone these days has. While not ever a mega-winner, Fuller has proven time and again that when the stakes are at the highest, his ability meets the challenge. He has usually shown well in long distance races and Bridgeport Motorsports Park’s 100-lapper on Tuesday, May 4 was tailor made for him. He dominated the race.

Fuller is a no-frills racer, who drives his own hauler and has a scant pit crew at most races. The $10,000 first place prize money was undoubtedly most welcome.

All in all, it was a great night for Fuller, who won big and made News!