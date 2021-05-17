Newsmaker of the Week // Doug Coby

When a consistently successful race driver has blemish of long standing on his resume, his ability to conquer that obstacle becomes a quest.

For multi-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series champion Doug Coby, Riverhead Raceway on Long Island had been just such a thorn. Coby, who excelled at Thompson, excelled at Stafford, had won just about everywhere, but never at Riverhead, won big Saturday night, using a combination of wheelmanship and sound tire management strategy to finally get the Riverhead ‘W’.

It takes special circumstances for a big winner to make news when they win again. Doug Coby winning at Riverhead was just such a situation of Newsmaking proportions.