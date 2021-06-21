This Week in AARN // June 22, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

USAC Eastern Storm Wins Scored By Justin Grant, Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas. Jr.; Ballou Series Champ

Doug Coby Drives To Second NWMT 2021 Riverhead Victory; Lands Bristol Truck Ride

Matt Sheppard’s ‘Revenge’ Win At OCFS Worth $5,100

Kevin Ward, Jr. Memorial ESS Thriller, On Evans Mills Pavement, Won On Last Lap By Tommy Wickham

All New Bloomsburg Fair Speedway Opener Sunday Comes Off Well

Danny Dietrich, Kyle Larson, Justin Peck & Paul McMahan Share Second Half Ohio Sprint Speedweek Victories

Brent Marks Scores Big 410 Sprint Win In Path Valley Open Race

Keith Rocco Takes Two Mod Mains At Thompson Motorsports Park

Shane Cockrum Scores Surprise USAC Silver Crown Williams Grove Victory

Stateline Regular Dave Hess Beats World Of Outlaws LM Series Stars On His Home Turf

Noted Photographer, Writer Todd Ridgeway Dies In Motorcycle Accident During Ohio Speedweek