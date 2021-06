This Week in AARN // June 29, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

PA Speedweek Starts, Dewease Wins Grove Opener, Brent Marks Takes Lincoln, BAPS Back-To-Back Victories

Photo Finish At Grandview Speedway: Brett Kressley Wins By The Smallest Of Margins Over Craig VonDohren

Tire Shortage Deepens; Bridgeport Postpones All American Sportsman Race Saturday Over Tire Supply Concerns

Logan Schuchart $50,000 Richer After Jackson Nationals WoO Sprint Car Victory In Minnesota

Brandon Overton Takes Lernerville Firecracker 100 WoO Late Model Win, Earns $30,000

Austin Beers Breaks Through With Mahoning Asphalt Win After String Of Second Place Finishes

Pauch Family On Jersey Win Rampage; BIlly, Jr. Takes Two At New Egypt, Pauch, Sr. Claims Bridgeport Mod Score

Mike Christopher, Jr. Wins Stafford SK 5k; Three SK Drivers Suspended After Post-Race Altercation

Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, John Hunter Nemechek & Corey Heim Win NASCAR Races At Pocono Raceway

Matt Sheppard’s Utica-Rome Mod Win Comes In Track’s 900th Modified Race