Newsmaker of the Week // Danner-Gallagher

Fast rising open wheel star Briggs Danner had what is best described as a bittersweet couple of days last week.

On Wednesday, Danner was spectacular in driving Bill Gallagher’s No. 5G USAC East Wingless 360 Sprint to victory on Kutztown’s Action Track, USA in the first ever appearance of that division there. The aura of victory would be diminished the very next day however, when the long time Sprint Car owner for whom Danner began driving for late last year, died.

The confluence of these two events – victory and death – have made Briggs Danner and the Gallagher Racing Team Newsmakers.