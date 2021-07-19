Newsmaker of the Week // Eldora Speedway

What a week of Sprint Car racing it was at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio!

Carson Macedo won Wednesday and Sunday, a pair of wins at Eldora that were completely overshadowed by an insane Saturday. On that day which will be forever remembered, two Kings Royals were run back to back with Tyler Courtney shocking the Sprint Car world by winning the 38th Kings Royal, and $175,000, in his first attempt.

There was more to come. The 37th Kings Royal was to have been run Thursday, but rain nixed that. So that race was run after the 38th race which Courtney won. Kyle Larson took this one, and another $175,000 first place payout. Both purses were the highest first place monies ever paid for a Sprint Car race.

Only Eldora could have pulled this off and did, with flying colors. Though the drivers taking down the big money usually make the news, in this one frenetic week of speed, Eldora Speedway itself was the Newsmaker!