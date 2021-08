This Week in AARN // August 17, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Kyle Larson Holds Off Donny Schatz To Win His First Knoxville Nationals, $176,000

Stewart Friesen Now Six-For-Eleven After SDS OCFS Centennial 102 Victory Drive

Holland Speedway Reopens With ‘Tommy/Tony’ Race Of Champions Mod Race, Andy Jankowiak Claims Victory

Woodhull Short Track Super Series Race Won By Matt Sheppard

Chase Dowling Outruns, Outthinks Tri-Track Modified Series Rivals To Win At Monadnock

Craig VonDohren Claims Grandview’s Rich Forrest Rogers Memorial

Kody Swanson Authors USAC Silver Crown, Sprint Sweep At Lucas Oil Speedway

Clinton County Speedway’s First 410 Sprint Race In Ten Years Is Won By Ryan Smith In Front Of Big Crowd

Billy Pauch, Jr. Wins Three Wide Fight To Finish In Kutztown SpeedSTR Dick Tobias Classic

Selinsgrove Late Model Open $4,000 Plus Riches Earned By Andy Haus