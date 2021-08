This Week in AARN // August 24, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

World Of Outlaws Late Model Four Race ‘Eastern Swing’ Scores Go To Brandon Sheppard Twice, Gregg Satterlee & Kyle Larson

Ron Silk Gets NWMT Season Untracked With Win At Beech Ridge

Anthony Macri Red Hot, Sweeps 410 Sprint Features At Williams Grove, Port Royal

DJ Shullick Wins Oswego Race, Track Title After Last Turn, Last Lap Tangle Takes Out Leaders Abold, Thompson

It’s Sye Lynch, By Inches, In PPMS 410 Sprint Thriller

Ageless Veteran Eddie Marshall Races To Big Block Mod Main Win At Lebanon Valley

Bloomsburg Fair Midget, 305 Sprint Double Header Cancelled, Logistics Cited, Clinton Co. 305 Show Still A Go

USAC East Sprint Racing’s Dynamic Duo, Alex Bright & Briggs Danner, Win At Bedford, Port Royal

Brewerton’s Rescheduled SDS Race, Utica-Rome STSS Race, To Go Head To Head On October 5

Bowman Gray Stadium Mod Season Finale To Jonathan Brown, Tim Brown Wins Title