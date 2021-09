This Week in AARN // September 7, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Controversial Mr. Dirt Super DIRT Series Lebanon Valley Win, $25,500, Earned By Andy Bachetti

Anthony Perrego’s OCFS Modified Feature Championship Title Victory Good For $30,000

Dave Shullick Outruns Otto Sitterly To Claim Second Career Oswego Classic

NWMT Oswego Stop Suits Red Hot Ron Silk Just Fine, Wins Second Straight

Spencer Race Of Champions Maynard Troyer Memorial Modified Race Won By Matt Hirschman

Alex Yankowski Is Big Diamond Coalcracker Modified Winner On Labor Day Monday, Earns $17,000

Russ Mitten Wins First Super Sportsman Wolford Memorial 100 After Years Of Trying

Floods Ravage Jersey Modified Driver Ryan Krachun’s Race Shop, Family Home

Zach Sobotka Is Surprise Winner Of Vermont 200 At Devil’s Bowl Speedway