This Week in AARN // September 21, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Stewart Friesen Captures Fonda 200 And $53,000 Top Prize

Ryan Godown Rockets To Victory In Grandview’s Freedom 76’er, Owner-Driver Cashes $30,000 Check

Lincoln Speedway’s All Star 410 Sprint Dirt Classic Classic $20,000 Is Justin Peck’s

Matt Sheppard Super In Super DIRT Series Land Of Legends $10,000 Victory

Jon McKennedy Star Of ISMA Classic, Takes $6,000 In Winnings

Danny Dietrich Claims BAPS 410 Sprint Victory, Beats Brent Marks In Classic Battle

NASCAR Whelen Mod Title Fight Tightens Up After Patrick Emerling Wins At Riverhead Raceway

Williams Grove’s All Star Sprint Jack Gunn Memorial Is Won By Anthony Macri

Thompson Open Tour Mod Victory Is Earned By Ronnie Williams

Stewart Friesen (Modified), Matt Janczuk (Sportsman) Named American Racer Tire Circuit Champions

Late Model Ace Kyle Hardy Keeps On Winning, Claims Latest Checkered At Dog Hollow

Maine’s Beech Ridge Speedway Sold For Redevelopment, Fans, Racers Shocked