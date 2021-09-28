Feature Winners: September 28 – October 4, 2021

|Accord, NY
|(Great Crate Race)
|ACT:
|Thunder Road, VT
|ARCA Series
|Salem, IN (Sat.)
|ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Little Rock, AR (Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|(Dirt Sport)
|Bridgeport, NJ
|(Street Stock 100)
|CARS LM: 'Florence, SC (Sat.)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Formula 1:
|Singapore (Sun.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|Fulton, NY
|Outlaw 200 Weekend
|Friday
|(RUSH LM 40)
|Saturday
|(35th Mod 200)
|(Sportsman 50)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|Georgetown, DE
|(Mod)
|Granite State LMS:
|Lee, NH
|Lucas LM:
|Conneaut, OH (Fri.)
|Imperial, PA (Sat.)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|:(LM)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|McKean County, PA
|Nittany Fall Classic
|Friday
|(ULMS LM)
|(RUSH LM)
|Saturday
|(ULMS LM)
|(RUSH LM)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|Mercer, PA
|(Mod)
|NASCAR:
|Talladega, AL (Cup)
|(Xfinity)
|(Truck)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|New Egypt, NJ
|All Star Cup
|Friday
|(Crate Sportsman)
|(Sportsman Underdog)
|Saturday
|(Mod 100)
|(Sportsman)
|(NEWS Sprints)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|NEMA Midget:
|Lee, NH
|NHRA: Dallas, TX
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike)
|Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|SMART Tour:
|Motor Mile, VA
|Southern Super Series:
|Pensacola, FL
|Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|USAC EC Sprint:
|Georgetown, DE
|USAC Sprint:
|Terre Haute, IN (Fri.)
|Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)
|VSS Sprint:
|Hampton, VA
|Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|World Of Outlaw LM:
|Cherokee, SC (Fri.)
|Seymour, TN (Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint: Williams Grove, PA
|(Fri.)
|(Sat., National Open)