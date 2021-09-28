Feature Winners: September 28 – October 4, 2021
Accord, NY (Great Crate Race)
ACT: Thunder Road, VT
ARCA Series Salem, IN (Sat.)
ASCS 360 Sprint: Little Rock, AR (Fri.)
(Sat.)
Bethel, NY (Mod)
(Dirt Sport)
Bridgeport, NJ  (Street Stock 100)
CARS LM: 'Florence, SC (Sat.)
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Delaware Int., DE  (Mod)
(LM)
Formula 1: Singapore (Sun.)
* * * * * * * * * *
Fulton, NY Outlaw 200 Weekend
Friday (RUSH LM 40)
Saturday (35th Mod 200)
(Sportsman 50)
* * * * * * * * * *
Georgetown, DE (Mod)
Granite State LMS: Lee, NH
Lucas LM: Conneaut, OH (Fri.)
Imperial, PA (Sat.)
Mahoning Valley, PA (Mod)
:(LM)
* * * * * * * * * *
McKean County, PA Nittany Fall Classic
Friday (ULMS LM)
(RUSH LM)
Saturday (ULMS LM)
(RUSH LM)
* * * * * * * * * *
Mercer, PA (Mod)
NASCAR: Talladega, AL (Cup)
(Xfinity)
(Truck)
* * * * * * * * * *
New Egypt, NJ All Star Cup
Friday (Crate Sportsman)
(Sportsman Underdog)
Saturday (Mod 100)
(Sportsman)
(NEWS Sprints)
* * * * * * * * * *
NEMA Midget: Lee, NH
NHRA: Dallas, TX (Top Fuel)
(Funny Car)
(Pro Stock)
(Pro Bike)
Path Valley. PA (Super Sportsman)
Potomac, MD (LM)
SMART Tour: Motor Mile, VA
Southern Super Series: Pensacola, FL
Thunder Road, VT (LM)
USAC EC Sprint: Georgetown, DE
USAC Sprint: Terre Haute, IN (Fri.)
Lawrenceburg, IN (Sat.)
VSS Sprint: Hampton, VA
Wall Stadium, NJ (Mod)
Winchester, VA (LM)
World Of Outlaw LM: Cherokee, SC (Fri.)
Seymour, TN (Sat.)
World Of Outlaw Sprint: Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
(Sat., National Open)