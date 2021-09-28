Newsmaker of the Week // Andy Jankowiak

Andy Jankowiak’s stunning sweep of the Race Of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway will go down in the proud 71 year history of the Race Of Champions as one of the all time great triumphs. Lake Erie Speedway is one of several race tracks in the popular Jankowiak’s backyard and the RoC itself is a race Andy’s late father Tony competed in many times, but never won.

For Jankowiak the RoC Weekend Sweep is a culmination of a fascinating year which has seen Andy J compete, with authority, in ARCA events and run well in Modifieds.

There is no greater win for an asphalt Modified racer in western New York, then the Race Of Champions. It is the holy grail, and Andy Jankowiak has now won it.

In so doing, Andy J is a Newsmaker!