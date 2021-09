This Week in AARN // September 28, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Andy Jankowiak Sweeps Race Of Champions Modiifed, Sport Mod Weekend At Lake Erie Speedway, Austin Beers RoC Mod Champ

Danny Serrano 100 At Bridgeport Is Won By Dominick Buffalino In A Thriller

Mike Mahaney Outruns Stewart Friesen, Matt Sheppard To Earn First Career Super DIRT Series Win At Albany-Saratoga

Justin Bonsignore’s NWMT Win In Stafford Season Finale Propels Him To Third NWMT Championship

Rich Selinsgrove 410 Sprint National Open Is Won By Anthony Macri For Second Straight Year

Tim Fuller Claims Devil’s Bowl Modified 100

Lernerville World Of Outlaws Sprint Race Is All David Gravel’s

Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom, Logan Seavey Win USAC Races At Eldora’s Four Crown Nationals, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu Claim Winged Sprint Wins

Modified Ace Kyle Soper Claims Regular Season Finale Victory At Riverhead, Takes Track Championship Too

Bob Menschner, Long Time Wall Stadium Chaplain, Track Crew Member, Passes