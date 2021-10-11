Newsmaker of the Week // Mat Williamson

Super DIRT Week 2021 will be forever remembered as ‘Super Mat Week’.

How could it be noted as anything else? Mat Williamson won the Super DIRT Week 200 for Big Blocks, won the Super DIRT Series Big Block opener Tuesday at Brewerton, and claimed back to back DIRTcar 358 Series races at Weedsport and Brewerton. The only blemish on Williamson’s week? A second place finish in the Saturday 358 Modified 150 Oswego race. Some of these Super DIRT Week successes seemed effortless, others had an assist from Lady Luck. The one that mattered the most had both, with some eleventh hour chassis engineering added in.

This is a week to savor for Mat Williamson, a week as a Newsmaker!