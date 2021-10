This Week in AARN // October 19, 2021

TOP HEADLINES

Stewart Friesen Takes Short Track Super Series Port Royal Speed Showcase 200, $50,000

Stafford’s 50th Spring Sizzler Goes Open Comp in 2022, NASCAR Mod Tour Out

SK Mod Crashes Through Catch Fence At Waterford, Race Stopped, Two Fans Hurt

Tim McCreadie Wins Lucas Oil Late Model Championship As Ricky Thornton, Jr. Claims $100,000 Portsmouth Finale

Matt Hirschman Claims Tour Mod Win At Evergreen, Earns Sixth Mod Series Track Title

Nick Sweet Kisses Cow After Racing To Victory In Thunder Road’s Annual Milk Bowl

Brett Hearn Reminisces About Eastern States 200 Successes, Race This Weekend

Zach Hampton (410 Sprints), Chad Brachmann (BRP Mods) Among Lernerville Steel City Stampede Weekend Winner