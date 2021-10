With $50,000 on the line Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway in the Short Track Super Series Speed Showcase 200, Stewart Friesen, a racer who is use to winning the richest races, did it again. This time, he executed with no surprises, experienced no difficulties. He just planned a smart race strategy that was easy to implement with a perfectly balanced car.

Stewie has become so adept at winning the biggest races that it takes a $50,000 win to make Friesen a Newsmaker!