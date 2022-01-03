Newsmaker of the Week // Trail-Way Speedway

Trail-Way Speedway has been sold after 49 years of operation under the Hostetter family. Patriarch Armin Hostetter built the track, which was operated by his three sons after his passing.

The property, which had been known to be on the block for less than a month, has been acquired by an area businessman who is said to not be interested in running or leasing the race track. It’s a blow to Central Pennsylvania racing and drivers are reflective about the sudden developments.

Most noteworthy racing events celebrate great victories and heroic feats. The loss of a speedway of long standing, while sad, is nevertheless, a Newsmaker.