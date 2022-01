This Week in AARN // January 4, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Orange County Fair Speedway Announces Blockbuster 2022 Season; Weekly Base Purse Of $35,000, Point Fund Of $113,900, $40,000 Eastern States 200 Victory Prize Among Highlights

Indoor Auto Racing Series Takes Green In Allentown’s PPL Center This Weekend; Billy Pauch, Jr. Latest To Enter

World Racing Group Announces Schedule For 2022 Super DIRT Week At Oswego

Hostetter Brothers Sell Trail-Way Speedway, New Owner To Close Speedway, Drivers Reflect

AARN’s Annual Comprehensive 2022 Florida Speedweeks Track, Series Schedule Of Events Compiled

Patrick Emerling, Joey Gase Form Xfinity Team Partnership For 2022 Season

‘Racing Roundtable’ Among Events Added To PPB Motorsports Show Jan. 21-22 In Oaks, PA

Kasey Kahne To Drive His Own KKR No. 9 Full Time On 2022 World Of Outlaws Circuit

STSS, SDW Point Confliction Ends, Drivers Can Race Every Point Race On Both Series

Record 1,661 Cars Run 359 Races Over Fours In Tulsa Micro Shootout, Northeasterners Alex Bright, Tommy Kunzman Take Runner-Up Finishes

ESS 360 Sprint Sched Has 28 Races At 16 Tracks