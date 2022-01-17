Newsmaker of the Week // Tanner Thorson

Tanner Thorson has distanced himself from the crowd of outstanding open cockpit Midget drivers for all time when on Saturday, he soared to victory in the 2022 Chili Bowl. Thorson, quite simply, got the job done by driving a perfect race. This is a race that is hard to even qualify for let alone win, but Thorson did just that, savoring what was a very popular verdict.

A full outdoor USAC schedule now awaits the Chili Bowl victor. He’ll win some races this year, but no matter how many or which ones, this one will define his season, if not his career.

Tanner Thorson is a Newsmaker!