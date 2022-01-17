This Week in AARN // January 18, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Tanner Thorson Races To Chili Bowl Victory In Thriller; Spike-Engine Car Ends Seven Year Toyota CB Win Streak

AARN Staffers Earn Writer, Photo Awards At Eastern Motorsport Press Association Weekend Convention In Wilkes-Barre, PA

PPB Motorsports Show Goes This Weekend In Oaks, PA With Race Cars, Drivers, Pageantry, Fun

Driver/Owner Tony Stewart, Photographer Jack Kromer, Mechanic/Car Builder Ralph Heintzelman, Sr. Among National Sprint Car Hall Fame Class Of 2022 Inductees

RUSH 2021 Banquet Showers 66 Series, Track Champions With $166,000

Talladega Ice Bowl Winner Michael Page Stripped Of Win After Lab Tests Show Doctored Tire

Driver Erick Rudolph, Car Owner Mark Lafler To Return To Indoor Auto Racing Series Gambler’s Classic In Atlantic City Jan. 28-29 After Missing Series Opener