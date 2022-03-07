Newsmaker of the Week // Lance Dewease

While there’s a certain magic about the 410 Sprints on opening day at Port Royal Speedway, there is also an element of predictability as far as the outcome of the feature is concerned. Lance Dewease, for the seventh time in his driving career, was the man in the winners’ circle at the when the checkered flag fell.

That’s a remarkable achievement for any driver given the variation from one year to the next of what track conditions might be like.

The win was also the 120th of Dewease’s Port Royal career, and it was a convincing drive to the front on a track that was otherwise tough to pass on. For getting a tough victory, once again. Lance Dewease is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week!