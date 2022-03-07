This Week in AARN // March 8, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Indoor Auto Racing Series Finale Goes This Weekend At Syracuse Expo Center; Buckwalter Leads Points, Otto Sitterly, Matt Swanson Among Late Entries

Lance Dewease Wins Seventh Overall And Fifth Straight Port Royal 410 Season Opener

Anthony Macri Races To Lincoln 410 Victory In Non-Stop Feature

Super Late Model PA Season Opener At Port Royal Speedway Is Captured By Colton Flinner

Matt Hirschman Claims SMART Tour Race Win In South Carolina, Runs 2022 Season Record To 5 Wins In Seven Starts

Wall Stadium Management Announces New ‘Multi-Year’ Operating Agreement, Opener Set For April 30

Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild Claim Weekend WoO Sprint Cotton Bowl Features In Texas

Sebring 12 Hour Race This Weekend Heralds New Accessibility For Handicapped Fans