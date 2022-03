This Week in AARN // March 29, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

This Week: Area Auto Racing News Annual Pullout Schedule Section With Thirty-Six Pages Of Season Schedules For Race Tracks, Sanctioning Bodies

Dylan Norris Races To First Ever Williams Grove Victory In Gobrecht Motorsports 44

Chris Ferguson, Chris Madden Each Capture $50,000 Super Late Model Races On Bristol’s Dirt

Jon Scarborough, Wayne Weaver Claim Bridgeport MASS 305 Sprint, Crate Sportsman Opener Wins; Balance Of Weekend Wet

Danny Dietrich Ends Frustrating Year To Date With 12th-To-First Lincoln 410 Sprint Score

Tire Irregularities From Post-Race Testing Nix Ryan Bartlett’s Syracuse Indoor Victory; Sesely Declared Winner

Orange County Speedway Motorsports Show Well Attended; Portends Solid Season Opener This Saturday With STSS Elite Series Race

Caleb Heady Wins SMART Tour Modified Race At Caraway Speedway

Ross Chastain Is Latest First Time NASCAR Cup Series Winner; Takes COTA Thriller