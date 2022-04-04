Newsmaker of the Week // Brent Marks

Brent Marks gave a new vigor to the potency of the PA Posse this past weekend. The top 410 wheelman opted to tow to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas for a Saturday night World Of Outlaws race and outran everybody to win. Marks brought $20,000 from the Lone Star State back to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for himself and his team and struck a chord with the region’s fans that has no doubt been greatly appreciated.

Brent Marks is a proven winner, in his backyard, and on the road. And by bringing glory back to the Keystone State from afar, he’s a Newsmaker!