This Week in AARN // April 5, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

STSS Elite Series Win At Orange County Fair Speedway Is Worth $25,000 To Matt Sheppard

Justin Bonsignore Gets Back On Track With Big NASCAR Modified Richmond Win

Grandview’s Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Victory Claimed By 12-Time Mod Champ Craig Von Dohren

Brent Marks Travels To Texas For Devil’s Bowl World Of Outlaws Race – And Wins!

Brandon Grosso Wins New Egypt Modified Feature, Brother Justin Finishes Third

Danny Dietrich Doubles Down, Claims Second Straight Lincoln Speedway 410 Victory

Briggs Danner Takes USAC East Coast Sprint Opener At Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Super Sportsman Veteran Russ Mitten Stays On Top With BAPS Speedway Opening Night Score

Logan Wagner Returns From Recent Port Royal Troubles to Win 410 Sprint Feature

Matt Hirschman Claims Another SMART Mod Tour Victory In Virginia