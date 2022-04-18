Newsmaker of the Week // Billy “The Kid” Pauch

Billy Pauch made more news not racing this past weekend than he did by winning the Modified feature the previous Saturday night at Bridgeport Motorsports Park. That’s because Pauch has announced to AARN’s Len Sammons that he is taking a major cutback in his racing schedule, effective immediately without announcing he is retiring.

The winner of 744 documented features hasn’t yet said what a reduced schedule might look like, but he told Len Sammons in an exclusive interview that he will not be racing a Modified in the near future, if at all. He does, however, plan to run a SpeedSTR on Thursday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, an event that could be his last!

The man who has made headlines for nearly half a century is yet again, this time for what he will not be doing in the future, Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week.