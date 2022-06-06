Newsmaker of the Week // Danny Dietrich

Danny Dietrich came, saw, and conquered Lincoln Speedway Saturday night, winning the Steve Smith Tribute 410 Sprint race and $19,000 in prize money.

Dietrich warmed up the night before at Williams Grove Speedway, rocketing to the win there. With the big money on the line the next night, Dietrich was tracking down leader Anthony Macri, setting him up for what proved to be a $19,000 slide job. It was Central PA 410 Sprint racing at its finest, a fight waged between the region’s two titans for high stakes. And ‘Double D’ prevailed.

Macri got some measure of satisfaction holding off Dietrich the next night at Path Valley for the 410 win there.

For putting it all on the line to make a high stakes race winning move, and having it pay off, Danny Dietrich is a Newsmaker