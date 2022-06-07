Feature Winners: June 7 – June 13, 2022

Accord, NY

 (Mod)

ACT Late Models:

White Mountain, NH  

Afton, NY

(Mod)

Airborne, NY

(Sport Mod)

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)
All Star Sprint:

Ohio Speedweek

Attica, OH

(Fri.)

Fremont, OH

(Sat.)

Fremont, OH

(Sun.)

Wayne County, OH 

 (Mon.)
Bear Ridge, VT

(Sport Mod)

(DMA Midget)

Bedford, PA

(LM)

Bethel, NY

 (Mod)

Big Diamond, PA

(Tues.) WEATHER

(358 Mod)

Bowman-Gray, NC

(Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brighton, ONT

(LM)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

Claremont, NH

(LM)

Clinton Co., PA

(305 Sprint)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)
Delaware Int'l, DE (Sport Mod)

Devil’s Bowl, VT

(Sport Mod)

Eriez, PA

(LM)

ESS 360 Sprint:

Ransomville, NY (Fri.)

Genesee, NY (Sat.)

Evans Mills, NY

(Mod)

Evergreen, PA

(Sport Mod)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fonda, NY

 (Mod)

Formula 1:

Azerbaijan (Sun.)

Freedom, NY

(LM)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Genesee, NY

(LM)

Glen Ridge, NY

(358 Mod)

Grandview, PA

(358 Mod)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hesston, PA

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Humberstone, ONT

(358 Mod)

Hummingbird, PA

(LM)

IndyCar:

Road America, WI  (Sun.)

ISMA Supers:

Jennerstown, PA  (Sat.)

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Kutztown, PA

(Sun., 410 Sprint)

(Wed., SpeedSTR) MIKE BEDNAR

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

(SBM)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

(LM)

Limaland, OH

(Sprint)

Lincoln, PA 

(410 Sprint)

(358 Sprint)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Mod)

(LM)

Mercer, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Big Block Mod)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Mohawk, NY

  (Sport Mod.)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

Must See Sprint:

Birch Run, MI (Sat.)

NASCAR: Sonoma, CA

(Cup)

(Truck)
NASCAR: Newton, IA (ARCA)

NEMA Lites:

Hudson, NH (Sat.)

Star, NH (Sun.)

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)

Ohio Valley, WV

(LM)

Ohsweken, ONT

(358 Mod)

Oswego, NY

(Supermod)

Outlaw, NY

(Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME

(LM)

PASS LM:

Oxford Plains, ME  (Sat.)

Path Valley. PA

(Super Sportsman)

Patriot 360 Sprint:

Selinsgrove, PA  (Sat.)

Penn Can, PA

(Mod)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(LM)

Port Royal, PA 

(410 Sprint)
(LLM)

Race Of Champions:

 Lancaster, NY  (Sat.)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Ransomville, NY

 (358 Mod)

Riverhead, NY

(Mod)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Selinsgrove, PA

(LM)

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(Open Mod)

(SK Mod)

Star, NH

(Ltd. Supermod)

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(UMP Mod)
STSS Mod North/South: Bloomsburg, PA (WeD.) ANTHONY PERREGO

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Thunder Road, VT

(LM)

Tyler County, WV

(LM)

URC 360 Sprint:

Delmar, DE  (Fri.)

USAC Midget:

Indiana Midget Week

Circle City, IN 

 (Wed.) RAIN

Lincoln Park, IN 

 (Thurs.)

Gas City, IN

(Fri.)

Kokomo, IN 

 (Sat.)
Circle City, IN  (Sun.)
Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Virginia MS, VA

(LM)

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Williams Grove, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Sprint)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Sprints:

Knoxville, IA(Fri.)

(Sat.)

Wyoming Co., NY (Sport Mod)
Xtreme Sprints: Eldon, MO (Fri.)
(Sat.)