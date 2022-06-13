This Week in AARN // June 14, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Jonathan Davenport Holds Off Chris Madden To Claim Super Late Model Eldora Million

PA Posse Pride: Danny Dietrich With All Stars In Ohio, Brent Marks Bests Outlaws In Texas

Mike Leaty Wins RoC Modifieds In Triumphant Return To Lancaster Speedway

Anthony Perrego Gives Season Big Boost; Claims STSS Bloomsburg Win

Last Minute Mahoning Valley Entrant Blake Barney Races To Photo Finish Modified Score

Dallas Schott Goes Wire To Wire in Delaware To Claim First Career URC Sprint Win

Rick Lafferty’s Back In Port Royal 410 Sprint Victory Lane

Ryan Watt Ends Modified Skid With Victory At Bridgeport

Chase Dietz Wins First 410 Sprint Feature At Williams Grove, Ends Car Owner John Trone’s Win Drought

First Career Big Block Win Earned At Land Of Legends By Kevin Root

Craig Hanson Back In Fonda Modified Winners’ Circle

First Ohsweken Modified Race In Eight Years At Ohsweken Won By Mat Williamson