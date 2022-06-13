Newsmaker of the Week // Jonathan Davenport

Inflation notwithstanding, a million dollars is still a big pile of money. Last weekend, the best Super Late Model drivers in the nation converged on Eldora Speedway with the opportunity to win ‘The Eldora Million”.

Jonathan Davenport got the big money. $1,002,022 to be precise, and became the toast of the racing world. It’s difficult to imagine the pressure Davenport must have been under over those last few laps, what noises he must have heard, what vibrations he felt or imagined. But in the end, the richest prize in all of short track racing was his.

For having the ability and stamina to win over a million dollars driving a race car, Jonathan Davenport, envied this week by all, is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week.