Feature Winners: June 14 – June 20, 2022

 

Accord, NY

 (Mod)

Afton, NY

(Mod)

Airborne, NY

Wed. (Sport Mod) SHANE PECORE

Albany-Saratoga, NY

(Mod)
* * * * * * * * * * *

All Star Sprints: 

Ohio Speedweek:

Waynes County, OH (Mon.) JUSTIN PECK

Sharon, OH (Tues.) CHRISTOPHER BELL

Atomic, OH (Wed.) JUSTIN PECK

Waynesfield, OH (Thurs.)

Limaland, OH (Fri.)

Portsmouth, OH (Sat.)
* * * * * * * * * * *

ARCA: Berlin, MI 

(Sat.)

ASCS 360 Sprint:

Texarkana, AR, (Fri.)

Boothill, LA (Sat.)

Bear Ridge, VT

(Sport Mod)

Bedford, PA

(LM)

Bethel, NY

 (Mod)

Big Diamond, PA

(358 Mod)

Bowman-Gray, NC

(Mod)

Brewerton, NY

(Mod)

Bridgeport, NJ 

 (Mod)

Brockville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Can Am, NY 

 (358 Mod)

CARS LM:

Dominion, VA  (Sat.)

Chemung, NY

(Mod)

Claremont, NH

(Sport Mod)

Clinton Co., PA

(LM)

Cornwall, ONT

(358 Mod)
* * * * * * * * * *
DIRTcar LM: Summer Nationals
Peoria, IL (Wed.) BOBBY PIERCE
Davenport, IL (Thurs.)
* * * * * * * * * *

Eriez, PA

(LM)

ESS 360 Sprint:

Evans Mills, NY (Sat.)

Evergreen, PA

(Mod)

Five Mile Point, NY

(Mod)

Fonda, NY

 (Mod)

Formula 1:

Canadian Grand Prix (Sun.)

Fulton, NY

(358 Mod)

Genesee, NY

(LM)

Glen Ridge, NY

(Sport Mod)

Grandview, PA

Tuesday (358  Mod) CRAIG VON DOHREN

Saturday (358 Mod)

Granite State LMS:

Monadnock, NH  (Sat.)

Hagerstown, MD

(LM)

Hesston, PA

(LM)

Hidden Valley, PA 

 (LM)

Hudson, NH

(LM)

Humberstone, ONT

(Sport Mod)

Hummingbird, PA

(LM)

Jennerstown, PA

(LM)

Lancaster, NY

(Sport Mod)

Land Of Legends, NY 

 (Mod)

Lebanon Valley, NY

(Mod)

Lee, NH 

 (LM)

Lernerville, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

(LM)

Lincoln, PA 

(410 Sprint)

(358 LM)

Lucas LM:

Cherokee, SC (Thurs.)

Smoky Mountain, TN (Fri.)

Smoky Mountain, TN (Sat.)

Mahoning Valley, PA

(Mod)

(LM)

Mercer, PA

(410 Sprint)

(Mod)

Merrittville, ONT

(358 Mod)

Mohawk, NY

  (358)

Monadnock, NH

(Sport Mod)

NASCAR Trucks:

Knoxville, IA  (Sat.)

NASCAR Mod Tour:

Monadnock, NH (Sat.)

NEMA Midget:

Wiscasset, ME  (Sat.)

NHRA: Bristol, TN

 (Top Fuel)

(Funny Car)

(Pro Stock)

(Pro Bike)

Ohsweken, ONT

(360 Sprint)

Orange County, NY

(Mod)

(358 Mod)

Oswego, NY

(350 Supermod)

Outlaw, NY

(Mod)

Oxford Plains, ME

(LM)

PASS LM: 

 Caribou, ME  (Sat.)

Path Valley. PA

(Super Sportsman)

(358 LM)

Patriot 360 Sprint:

Utica Rome, NY  (Fri.)

Pittsburgh’s PPMS

(410 Sprint)

Port Royal, PA 

(410 Sprint)

Race Of Champions:

Spencer, NY (Sport Mod)

Raceway 7, OH

(LM)

Ransomville, NY

 (358 Mod)

Riverhead, NY

(Mod)

(LM)

Seekonk, MA

(LM)

Selinsgrove, PA

(LM)

Sharon, OH

(Sport Mod)

Short Track Super Series:

Devils Bowl, VT (Mod)

Skyline, NY

(SportMod)

Stafford Springs, CT

(SK Mod)

(LM)

Star, NH

(Ltd. Supermod)

(LM)

Stateline. NY

(LM)

Thompson, CT

(Open Mod) MIKE CHRISTOPHER JR

(SK Mod) STEPHEN KOPCIK

Thunder Mountain, NY

(Mod)

Thunder Road, VT

(LM)

Tri City, PA

(410 Sprint)

(358 Mod)

Tyler County, WV

(LM)

ULMS LM:

 Roaring Knob, PA (Sat.)

USAC Silver Crown:

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
* * * * * * * * * * *

USAC Sprints:

Eastern Storm

Grandview, PA (Tues.) BRADY BACON

Bridgeport, NJ (Wed.) LOGAN SEAVEY

Selinsgrove, PA (Thurs.) RAIN

Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)

Port Royal, PA (Sat.)

Bloomsburg, PA (Sun.)
* * * * * * * * * * *

Utica-Rome, NY

(Mod)

Wall Stadium, NJ

(Mod)

Waterford, CT 

 (SK Mod)

(LM)

Williams Grove, PA

(410 Sprint)

Winchester, VA

(LM)

Woodhull, NY 

 (Mod)

World Of Outlaw Sprints:

Beaver Dam, WI (Fri.)

(Sat.)