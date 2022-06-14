Feature Winners: June 14 – June 20, 2022

|
Accord, NY
|(Mod)
|
Afton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Airborne, NY
|Wed. (Sport Mod) SHANE PECORE
|
Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|* * * * *
|* * * * * *
|
All Star Sprints:
|Ohio Speedweek:
|Waynes County, OH (Mon.) JUSTIN PECK
|Sharon, OH (Tues.) CHRISTOPHER BELL
|Atomic, OH (Wed.) JUSTIN PECK
|Waynesfield, OH (Thurs.)
|Limaland, OH (Fri.)
|Portsmouth, OH (Sat.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * * *
|
ARCA: Berlin, MI
|(Sat.)
|
ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Texarkana, AR, (Fri.)
|Boothill, LA (Sat.)
|
Bear Ridge, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|
Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|
Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|
Brewerton, NY
|(Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Brockville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
CARS LM:
|Dominion, VA (Sat.)
|
Chemung, NY
|(Mod)
|
Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|
Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|DIRTcar LM:
|Summer Nationals
|Peoria, IL
|(Wed.) BOBBY PIERCE
|Davenport, IL
|(Thurs.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
Eriez, PA
|(LM)
|
ESS 360 Sprint:
|Evans Mills, NY (Sat.)
|
Evergreen, PA
|(Mod)
|
Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|
Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|
Formula 1:
|Canadian Grand Prix (Sun.)
|
Fulton, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|
Glen Ridge, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Grandview, PA
|Tuesday (358 Mod) CRAIG VON DOHREN
|Saturday (358 Mod)
|
Granite State LMS:
|Monadnock, NH (Sat.)
|
Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|
Hesston, PA
|(LM)
|
Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|
Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|
Humberstone, ONT
|(Sport Mod)
|
Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|
Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|
Lancaster, NY
|(Sport Mod)
|
Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|
Lee, NH
|(LM)
|
Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 LM)
|
Lucas LM:
|Cherokee, SC (Thurs.)
|Smoky Mountain, TN (Fri.)
|Smoky Mountain, TN (Sat.)
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|
Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|
Mohawk, NY
|(358)
|
Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|
NASCAR Trucks:
|Knoxville, IA (Sat.)
|
NASCAR Mod Tour:
|Monadnock, NH (Sat.)
|
NEMA Midget:
|Wiscasset, ME (Sat.)
|
NHRA: Bristol, TN
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike)
|
Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|
Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|
Oswego, NY
|(350 Supermod)
|
Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
Oxford Plains, ME
|(LM)
|
PASS LM:
|Caribou, ME (Sat.)
|
Path Valley. PA
|(Super Sportsman)
|(358 LM)
|
Patriot 360 Sprint:
|Utica Rome, NY (Fri.)
|
Pittsburgh’s PPMS
|(410 Sprint)
|
Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Race Of Champions:
|Spencer, NY (Sport Mod)
|
Raceway 7, OH
|(LM)
|
Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|
Riverhead, NY
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|
Seekonk, MA
|(LM)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(LM)
|
Sharon, OH
|(Sport Mod)
|
Short Track Super Series:
|Devils Bowl, VT (Mod)
|
Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|
Stafford Springs, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|
Stateline. NY
|(LM)
|
Thompson, CT
|(Open Mod) MIKE CHRISTOPHER JR
|(SK Mod) STEPHEN KOPCIK
|
Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|
Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|
Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Mod)
|
Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|
ULMS LM:
|Roaring Knob, PA (Sat.)
|
USAC Silver Crown:
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * * *
|
USAC Sprints:
|Eastern Storm
|Grandview, PA (Tues.) BRADY BACON
|Bridgeport, NJ (Wed.) LOGAN SEAVEY
|Selinsgrove, PA (Thurs.) RAIN
|Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Port Royal, PA (Sat.)
|Bloomsburg, PA (Sun.)
|* * * * *
|* * * * * *
|
Utica-Rome, NY
|(Mod)
|
Wall Stadium, NJ
|(Mod)
|
Waterford, CT
|(SK Mod)
|(LM)
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|
Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Mod)
|
World Of Outlaw Sprints:
|Beaver Dam, WI (Fri.)
|(Sat.)