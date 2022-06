This Week in AARN // June 21, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Logan Seavey Wins Three Of Seven USAC Eastern Storm Races Including Two In One Night At Port Royal, Brady Bacon Takes Two More

Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck Star In Week Two Of Ohio Sprint Speedweek; Peck Drives Buch Car To OSS 2022 Title

Justin Bonsignore Wins NWMT Monadnock Race After Matt Hirschman Gets Held Up By Lapped Car

Three-For-Three: Matt Sheppard Wins At Utica-Rome, Orange County & Devil’s Bowl Yield $15,000 Grand

Ryan Godown’s Bridgeport Doug Hoffman Memorial Modified Win Worth $6,000

Craig VonDohren Wins Tuesday, Saturday For 358 Mod Grandview Sweep

Danny Varin Wins Utica Patriot Sprint Dirt Race, Evans Mills ESS Sprint Paved Race With Same Car.

Super Late Model Master Gregg Satterlee Romps To Selinsgrove National Open Victory

Mike Christopher. Jr. Takes Thompson Olpen Mod Feature, Earns $5,000

Popular Fonda Modified Underdog Dave Constantino Wins First Modified Feature In Five Years

Brett Hearn To Return To Driver’s Seat July 2 At Lebanon Valley Speedway For Goewey Memorial Race