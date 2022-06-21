Newsmaker of the Week // Logan Seavy

With seven races scheduled at six venues on consecutive days, the USAC National Sprint Series raced in the annual Eastern Storm last week, with the seventh race, a USAC Silver Crown event, making for a Port Royal double-header.

Logan Seavey was the tornado of the Eastern Storm, winning the Sprint race at Bridgeport and orchestrating a masterful USAC Sprint and USAC Silver Crown Port Royal sweep. The Eastern Storm is a test of men and machine; winning two in any year is an achievement, three is laudable, and two in one night – unimaginable!

Seavey is young, quick, versatile, and destined for great things. In the Keystone State last week, he showcased his impressive talents – and made News!