Newsmaker of the Week // Tim McCreadie

Tim McCreadie’s $50,000 victory Saturday night in the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series race at Lernerville Speedway was a textbook effort by the 2021 Series champion. There was a lot on the line at Lernerville in this year’s Firecracker 100, which had been a World Of Outlaws Late Model Series sanctioned affair since its inception until 2022.

And by any account, this year’s race was a huge success for the Series, McCreadie and for Lernerville Speedway.

This is a race with a history that was won by a veteran competitor with his own legacy, and one that was savored by the packed grandstands.

It was a great night for racing and a night Newsmaker of a night for Tim McCreadie!