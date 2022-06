This Week in AARN // June 28, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Off To A Gteat Start: Anthony Macri Starts PA Sprint Speedweek With Back-To-Back Wins At Williams Grove, Lincoln

Last Lap Pass Nets Sheldon Haudenschild $100,000 World Of Outlaws Sprint Victory At Huset’s Speedway

Kyle Soper’s NWMT Riverhead Score Is First For Long Island Home Track Driver In Tour Race In 27 Years

Mike Mahaney Rides To Super DIRT Series Checkered At Albany-Saratoga Speedway

Tim McCreadie Races To Rich Lucas Oil Lernerville Firecracker 100 Triumph

Tragedy At Woodhull: Driver Art Goodier Suffers Fatal Heart Attack, Car Plunges Into Infield, Injures Corner Worker

Matt Hirschman Sweeps Mahoning Valley’s Freddy Hamm Tribute Twin 45-Lap Modified Features

Mike Colsten Tribute Race At Five Mile Point Is Won by Nick Rochinski

Super DIRT Week 50th Anniversary Trophy Unveiled; Will Be On Tour Around New York State

All In The Family: Ryan Godown, Senior, Junior Win Mod, Sportsman Features On Same Night At Bridgeport

Tommy Martino, Jr. Breaks Through To Win First Career Wall Stadium Modified Feature

Louden Reimert’s New Egypt Modified Win Was First In A Big Car