Newsmaker of the Week // “King Brent” Marks

What a week for Brent Marks! The Myerstown, PA 410 Sprint Car wheelman won two of the biggest, richest Sprint Car races in the country just three days apart.

There’s no question that $275,000 is a lot of money and that’s what the Eldora Historical Big One and the Kings Royal paid together. There is also no question that Marks, quietly, effectively, and methodically, has built a 410 Sprint Team powerhouse, one that is second to none at this point in time.

Simply put, Marks is ‘in the zone’, capable of winning anywhere, everywhere, and particularly when the stakes are the highest. He’s admired by fans, and respected, if not feared, by competitors.

In short, Brent Marks is a Newsmaker!