This Week in AARN // July 19, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

‘King Brent’ Marks Wins Eldora Historical Big One, Kings Royal; Earns Over $275,000 In Dramatic WoO Sprint Sweep

Anthony Nocella Wins Loudon NWMT Race; Moves From Fourth To First In Final Feet

Matt Sheppard Dominates Super DIRT Series Mid-Week Race At Big Diamond

Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet Announce High Limit Sprint Racing Series; Twelve 2023 Races Planned, One This Year In August

ULMS Late Model Wins Earned By Gregg Satterlee At Big D, Kyle Hardy At H’Town

ISMA Supermodifieds Invade Michigan’s Berlin Speedway For First Time In 10 Years; Mike Ordway, Jr. Wins

Brotherly Love In Delaware: Jordan Watson Outruns Brother JoJo For $5,000 Modified Victory

New Egypt Speedway Cancels Summer Sizzler Midweek Race Because Of Tire Shortage

Randy Wolfe Tribute Race At Williams Grove Is A Lance Dewease Romp

Kenny Tremont Drives To 141sr Career Modified Win At Lebanon Valley