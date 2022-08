This Week in AARN // August 2, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Donny Schatz, David Gravel Race To World Of Outlaws Wins At A Packed Weedsport Speedway

Claremont’s First NASCAR Tour Mod Race In 15 Years Is Won By New Englander Jon McKennedy

Matt Sheppard Unbeatable In Orange County Super DIRT Series Test

Ryan Godown On Bridgeport Win Spree; Defends Home Turf In Tues. STSS Score, Returns Sat. To Win Sixth Straight

Justin Grant Claims Overall USAC Indiana Sprint Week Title; Robert Ballou, Michael Moles, CJ Leary, Kyle Cummins, Grant Are All Winners

Mike Ordway, Jr. Wins 45th Annual Hy-Miler Nationals At Sandusky Speedway

Tim Buckwalter Red Hot At Kutztown; Claims SpeedSTR Win, Wins One 600 Micro Main, Grabs Second In Third Race

Surprise Tri-City 410 Sprint Entrant Tim Shaffer Races To Popular Win

Prestigious Firecracker 40 Super Sportsman BAPS Verdict Goes To Tony Jackson

Dylan Cisney, Danny Dietrich Win Port Royal 410 Twin Twin Twenties

Erick Rudolph Invades Canada, Takes All-Canada 358 Win At Humberstone

Lebanon Valley Big Block, Small Block Features Swept By Andy Bachetti