Newsmaker of the Week // North Wilkesboro (NC) Speedway

Bucking the trend of the bad news of race tracks closing, North Wilkesboro (NC) Speedway was reborn last week, featuring a two race mid-week asphalt Modified racing program.

Ryan Newman and Matt Hirschman were the Modified race winners and Paulie Hartwig, III swept the Sportsman races. While the winners celebrated, the real winners were the fans of the North Wilkesboro region, fans who hadn’t seen a wheel turned at their track in eleven long years.

In a sport that changes constantly, seeing a part of history return, at least for a few fleeting moments, is a good, uplifting, positive thing for racing. And God only knows, each and every one of our readers ought to welcome good Newsmaking!