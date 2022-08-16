This Week in AARN // August 16, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Donny Schatz Rides To 11th Knoxville Nationals Sprint Car Victory, First For A Ford Powered Car

Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen Win Knoxville Wed., Thurs. Prelims For PA’s Shark Racing

Matt Sheppard Sweeps Orange County Features, Including $17,500 Thurs. Anniversary Score

Grandview’s Forrest Rogers Memorial Race Is Claimed By Brett Kressley

Lancaster’s RoC Modified Ol’ Boy Cup Is All Patrick Emerling’s

Anthony Perrego Is King Of The Catskills, Wins Accord’s $7,000 Ron Van Etten Memorial

Ryan Godown’s Mod Bridgeport Win Streak Snapped At Seven Straight By Billy Pauch, Jr.

Biggest Night Ever At Clinton County; Billy Dietrich Earns 410 Sprint Win In Front Of Packed House

Mark Smith Races To Big Diamond 410 Sprint Victory

Matt Hirschman Rules Claremont Open Mod Roost; Joey Doiron Takes Granate State LM Co-Feature

Troy Wagaman Races To First Career Lincoln 410 Sprint Victory

Demetrious Drellos Wins Fonda Regular Season Closer; Matt DeLorenzo Is Modified Track Champion