Newsmaker of the Week // Anthony Macri

Anthony Macri reaffirmed his standing as Central Pennsylvania’s go-to-guy when the the stakes are highest in 410 Sprint racing when he won Port Royal Speedway’s rich Tuscarora 50 Saturday night. Macri set the stage when he won the first of two preliminary nights Thursday, then drove a spectacular race coming back, through traffic, to win a total of $71,000 over three days.

Make no mistake about it, this was one stacked field Macri was running against in Central Pennsylvania and with the big money on the line, the ‘Concrete Kid’ delivered. He has been making news over many 2022 racing weekends but this one eclipses them all.

For winning the Tuscarora 50 in style, Anthony Macri is AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week!