This Week in AARN // September 13, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Anthony Macri Earns $71,000 For Tuscarora 50 Port Royal Victory; Dylan Cisney, Freddie Rahmer Walk Away From Fiery Crash

Jonathan Davenport Adds Eldora World 100 To List Of High Dollar Super Late Model 2022 Conquests

For First Time In Long Modified Career, Mike Franz Wins Feature At Bridgeport, Ryan Godown Takes Mod Crown, Son Ryan, Jr. The Sportsman Title

‘Lightning Larry’ Wight Wins Weedsport Super DIRT Modified, ESS 360 Sprint Races On Same Night

Matt Hirschman, Brian DeFebo Share Mahoning Valley’s Muffley Memorial Twin Modified Features

Tim Fuller Bags Can Am Super DIRT Series 358 Mod Main At Home Track In Showdown With Billy Dunn

Brett Kressley Captures Coalcracker 50 358 Modified Feature Win At Big Diamond, Pockets $17,000

Ryan Godown Crowned American Racer Cup Champion, Receives $11,000

Hoosier To Consolidate Late Model Tire Production For 2023, Late Model Groups, Tracks, Teams, On Board

Ron Haring, Jr. Scores First Career Grandview 358 Mod Win; Craig VonDohren Earns 13th Track Championship