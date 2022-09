This Week in AARN // September 27, 2022

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Unaware Of SDS Malta Win After Dramatic Late Race Charge

Ron Silk Scores Breakthrough Stafford Tri Track Open Mod Victory In Tyler Haydt’s Modified

Selinsgrove National Open, $26,000 Is Another Big Win For Anthony Macri

RoC Sportsman Wildness: Jake Lutz Beats Andy Jankowiak, Fails Tech, Forfeits Winnings, Keeps Victory

Daryn Pittman Returns To Central PA 410 Victory Lane At Williams Grove

CJ Faison Sweeps Bridgeport Weekend 305 Sprints; Sunday Race Rained Out

Stephanie Baker To Assume Selinsgrove Speedway Track Operations Beginning In January

Changes Eyed In Lebanon Valley Track Configuration For 2023 Season